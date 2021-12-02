Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. CT *While supplies last

WHERE: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350

This distribution will provide assorted frozen food items.

Friday, December 17, 2021 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CT*While supplies last

WHERE: Marquette Mall, 201 S. U.S. 20, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is provided by United Way of LaPorte County and will serve up to 300 households