The Office of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging all Hoosiers who purchased consumer products that were recalled in October and November to take advantage of the remedies available to them.

“With the holiday season approaching, Hoosiers want to ensure that their hard-earned money is being spent on gifts that are safe and work correctly,” Scott Barnhart, director and chief counsel for consumer protection, said. “If you purchased a faulty good or item in October and November that has been recalled, then you should immediately see what forms of reimbursement the company that sold or manufactured the product is offering.”

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) serves to safeguard Hoosiers from predatory business practices and will take legal action in response to violations of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, and other consumer-related statutes.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in October and November:

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice (linked above for all aforementioned products). Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to October and November, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.