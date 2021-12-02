The Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday updated their weekly COVID county advisory level map.

La Porte, Porter, St. Joseph, Starke and Jasper counties remain with a score of 2.5, in the orange level.

Lake County has moved up from a score of 2, in the orange level to a score of 2.5, in the orange level.

Newton County has moved up from a score of 2.5, in the orange level to a score of 3 out of 3 in the red level.

In the past week positivity has risen in all of the counties mentioned, other than Jasper County.