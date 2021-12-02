The Dyer Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 72-year-old Raul Hernandez. He is described as a Hispanic male, 6 foot tall, 176 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes last seen driving a light blue 2005 Suzuki Verona with an Indiana license plate of 460REW.

Raul is missing from Dyer, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday November 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Raul Hernandez, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.