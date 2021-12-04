The City of Valparaiso says they will extend leaf pickup until Dec. 10.

The city says that due to the warmer temperatures, there was a delay in leaves falling this year compared to 2020. To offset the delay, the city asks residents to “be mindful of the short time frame remaining, especially if snowfall is on the horizon which will complicate collection.”

They also ask that residents make a strong effort in taking advantage of the weather and to move their leaves to the right of way (not the street) as leaf crews work additional hours to complete the collection by Dec 10.