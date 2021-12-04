Schererville Police have reported that the body of a missing Dyer man was recovered from a retention pond in Schererville this past Thursday.

At approximately 7:48 p.m. Thursday, a Schererville Patrol Officer located a parked and unoccupied light blue vehicle behind a business in the 700 block of US 41 (Indianapolis Boulevard). After running a license plate check of that vehicle, the officer learned it was registered to a missing person from Dyer, indiana.

The Schererville Police Department with assistance from other agencies and multiple K9’s began a search of the area and located a deceased male in a retention pond nearby.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and positively identified the deceased male as 72 year old Raul Hernandez of Dyer, Indiana.

Police said Friday that “no foul play is expected at this time.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact Detective Mele at 219-322-5000 ext. 2323 or the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000.