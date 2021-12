The Porter County Health Department is conducting COVID rapid testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday at the Porter County Expo in Valparaiso. The testing will take place inside of a mobile trailer near the 4-H Building. Walk-ins are welcome.

PCR testing is available Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See both posts on the Porter County Health Department for additional information.