Detectives in the Delphi murders are seeking information on a fake social media profile they uncovered.

While investigating the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police uncovered an online profile named anthony_shots. Police say this profile was being used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram. The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.

Police have already identified the male in the images that were used by the anthony_shots profile. The male that is in the photos is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives are seeking information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement by utilizing the tip email/phone number: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

“Please provide as much information as you possibly can. For example, when you communicated with anthony_shots, how you communicated with the profile, what social media applications the account used, and if anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address. If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, please attach them to your email.”

Additional potos can be found on the Indiana State Police’s press release.

Police also released a video press release on Youtube.