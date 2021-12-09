The Michigan City Washington Park Zoo’s bidding is now open in their 2021 Facebook auction supporting their animal care program and habitat improvements. The 2021 auction features over 60 zoo-nique items. The auction is open until Dec. 13 at 9:00 a.m.

The zoo gave out some tips and rules for the auction:

“1.) The winning bid must be on this Facebook page if this post is shared. Only bids on that page will be used.

2.) Bids will end at 9:00 am (12-13-2021).

3.) All items will need to be picked up or have arrangements made no later than Dec. 20th or the next higher bidder will be notified.

4.) Some of the collectable items and paintings were donated from an estate, so they maybe in gently used condition.

5.) Please place your bid in a minimum of $1 increases under the photos. Be sure that you are checking the ALL COMMENTS option to ensure that you are watching all of the bidding activities.

6.) If you are the winning bid at the closing on 12-13-2021 then a staff member will reach out to you by messenger, so please check all of your FB folders.

7.) All items will need to be picked up at the Zoo office by appointment from 8 until 4. Payment can be made by check or cash.”

For questions send them a message at jhuss@emichigancity.com or call 219.873.1510.