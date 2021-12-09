The Indiana Department of Health has labeled LaPorte County’s COVID-19 advisory level as red, the highest level in this weeks update. The county’s positivity rate is currently at 17.39%.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,241 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 from November 26 to December 6. LaPorte County numbers currently reflect 17,777 public cases, 298 Westville Correctional cases and 52 Indiana State Prison cases for a total of 18,127 positive cases including 80 cases reported on December 7.

The Indiana Department of Health coronavirus dashboard reported 19 deaths from November 15 to December 6.

A total of 17,137 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, along with another 599 “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

Around the rest of the area Porter, St. Joseph, and Starke counties have moved up from a score of 2.5, in the orange level to a score of 3 red level.

Lake and Jasper counties remain in the orange level to a score of 2.5, in the orange level.

Newton County remains in the red level with a score of 3 out of 3 in the red level.

In the past week positivity has risen in all counties mentioned including LaPorte.

The La Porte County Health Department provided guidelines:

• Wear a mask in public indoor settings if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission. Fully vaccinated people might choose to mask regardless of the level of transmission, particularly if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated.

• Get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

• If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, get tested 3-5 days after the date of your exposure and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days after your exposure or until you receive a negative test result.

• Isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Please consider vaccination as a means of protecting yourself and others. Vaccination is safe and effective at reducing disease, death and hospitalization. To find a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination clinic visit www.coronavirus.in.gov or dial 211.