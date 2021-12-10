Four people were recently arrested in New Buffalo after drugs, firearms and stolen property were recovered by police.

Police say the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) West Office assisted the Berrien County Sheriff, New Buffalo Township assigned deputies, with executing a search warrant around 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of El Dorado Blvd in New Buffalo Township. Numerous drug trafficking complaints were made by concerned residents and road patrol had information about stolen property on the premises. Police say during the execution of the search warrant, authorities discovered methamphetamine, suspected heroin, evidence of drugs sales and use, firearms, and a large amount of miscellaneous property believed to have been stolen from Indiana and Michigan.

Police said on Thursday that New Buffalo Township deputies are coordinating with Michigan City Police, LaPorte County Sheriff Office, and other Michigan law enforcement agencies to determine ownership of the stolen property.

Four of the five suspects located at the venue were arrested and lodged on various felony drugs and firearms charges. Additional charges will be sought on several suspects involved in the thefts of the recovered items.

Individuals arrested were described as a 64-year-old New Buffalo man, 55-year-old New Buffalo man, 21-year-old Michigan City man, and 31-year-old New Buffalo woman.