The Michigan City Police Department announced that during a ceremony on Wednesday evening, Emergency Management Volunteer Rick Jackson was presented with the 2021 EMA volunteer of the year award.

In 2021 Rick volunteered over 130 hours of service to the Michigan City Police Departments Emergency Management Volunteer organization.

During this same ceremony EMA volunteer Demariya Baker was posthumously awarded the co-volunteer of the year award. Earlier this year Demariya lost his life as the result of a tragic incident. Demariya’s close friend and mentor Assistant Chief Marty Corley accepted the award on Demariya’s behalf.

EMA volunteers assist the Michigan City Police Department with traffic control and security at all of the city’s major events including all of the city sponsored parades, and many of the annual charity walks and runs that are held throughout the year.

In total, Michigan City’s EMA volunteers donated over 1100 hours of service to the community. Three hundred twenty-nine of those hours were specifically dedicated to providing traffic control services at many of the COVID related food distributions.

The Michigan City Police Department thanked and congratulated Rick and all of the volunteers for their continued service to the community.