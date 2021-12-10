The South Shore Line is announcing that it will again offer a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” promotion, for January monthly tickets.

All monthly tickets purchased for the month of January 2022 will remain valid throughout February 2022. Passengers purchasing a paper January monthly ticket should plan to keep that ticket and use it through February. Passengers purchasing a digital January monthly ticket via the mobile app will see a February ticket uploaded to their accounts prior to Feb. 1.

For passengers who receive tickets through an employer benefit program such as Wage Works or Commuter Benefit Solutions, these passengers should not order their February tickets if they receive a January monthly ticket. If additional assistance or further clarification is needed, contact the SSL through the online contact form on their website.

The SSL is also reminding that a mask requirement is in effect through March 18. More information can be found on their website.