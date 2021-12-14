La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies found a wanted person in a peculiar location Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to a residence located in the 2900 south block of US 35, in reference to a 911 hang-up. Eight minutes later, several units arrived and began to investigate. Information was learned that a wanted person, 39-year-old Rabecca R. Rudd was possibly located inside the residence.

While inside and seeking the whereabouts of Rudd, deputies observed bedding material that had been transformed into a “sheet rope.” The “sheet rope” was tied to a lightly weighted kitchen table and extended out a window. Knowing this was likely a ruse, deputies continued the search for Rudd. Moments later, Rudd was located hiding inside a refrigerator.

Rudd was taken into custody and served with warrants for battery, criminal mischief, and possession of paraphernalia. Police said on Monday that Rudd remained housed in the LCJ and was being held on a $105.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court IV and a $305.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court III.