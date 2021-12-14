Northwest Health Monday announced the recipients of the health system’s Nursing Excellence Awards. The award recipients are:

• Deborah Shepherd, BSN, RN, CEN, a nurse at Northwest Health – La Porte,

• Elizabeth Karas, BSN, RN, PCCN, a nurse at Northwest Health – Porter

• Diana Fletcher, RN, a nurse at Northwest Health – Starke

Northwest Health said the peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence. They were chosen from among numerous nominations for their outstanding contributions in the areas of compassionate caring, team support, and leadership.

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, each recipient received a cash prize, a celebration with peers at their hospital, and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.