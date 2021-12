The La Porte County Sheriff’s office released video of a subject stealing a package on Sunday evening at a residence in Scipio Township. Police say the freebooter lifted the package from the porch only eight minutes after it had been delivered.

Police say if you recognize the subject, to please email Deputy Josh Smith at jsmith@lcso.in.gov. Police also say that whenever possible, homeowners are encouraged to secure their packages as soon as possible after delivery.