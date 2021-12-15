The Lakefront Career Network (LCN) has announced a new partnership for 2022, The Michiana Humane Society.

Each year LCN, the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, chooses a non-profit to spotlight through a unique partnership. Lakefront Career Center says that in doing so, they create an increased awareness of the organization and what they do. The organization also says that by connecting to a mission that resonates, volunteers can connect with other people and make a huge difference in the community.

To learn more about The Michiana Humane Society, visit www.MichianaPets.org. To learn more about Lakefront Career Network or the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com or call 219-874-6221.