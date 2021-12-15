A Michigan City man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in May of this year.

The Michigan City Police Department provided an update Tuesday to the shooting investigation that was initially reported on May 20, 2021. Police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Calumet Avenue on May 20, 2021 at 1:36 P.M. regarding a person who was struck by gunfire. Multiple officers responded to the scene and learned that two Michigan City residents were struck by gunfire. Both victims were transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital by different third parties.

Officers responding to the scene located two vehicles that were transporting both victims and assisted with escorting them to the hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were outside a residence in the 200 block of North Ridgeland Avenue when a sport utility vehicle began to drive past them. An occupant inside the SUV discharged a firearm multiple times at both victims. Both of these victims were hit by gunfire before the SUV fled the area.

One of the victims was identified as 21-year-old Michigan City male resident Tyrese Morris-Cross, suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and was flown from Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for advanced medical treatment. Morris-Cross later died from his injuries while at Memorial Hospital. Four other victims were later identified during this investigation that were also targeted by gunfire. The names of these four other victims are currently being withheld by police.

Detectives spent several months conducting numerous interviews, searching for video surveillance, collecting additional evidence, and processing evidence. Probable cause was found to charge 30-year-old Amond Nixon of Michigan City with murder, 4-counts of attempted murder and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. Nixon is currently incarcerated at the LaPorte County Jail on unrelated criminal charges. He was issued a $1,000,005.00 cash bond as a result of these new criminal charges and his initial court appearance is scheduled for December 21st, 2021 at 8:30 AM in LaPorte County Superior Court 1.