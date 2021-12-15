Four Michigan City High School juniors are among the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP) “Rising Stars of Indiana” Class of 2023.

Each Indiana high school was invited to recognize up to four students currently in the 11th grade, based on their academic achievement. Representing Michigan City High School are Destiny Meneweather, Nathaniel Painter, Kayla Campbell and Thalia Karallas. All have GPAs between 4.3 and 4.4.

“We’re very proud of these four outstanding students,” said Michigan City High School Co-Principal Sarah Hendricks. “They embody academic excellence and are involved in numerous activities at school and in our community. They truly are rising stars — and an example of the high caliber of students we have at City,” MCHS Co-Principal Kyle Dean said.

The Rising Stars of Indiana Program is coordinated by the Indiana Association of School Principals through its Department of Student Programs. It recognized 1,020 juniors this year at 262 Indiana schools.

Pictured are (L-R) Destiny Meneweather, Nathaniel Painter, Kayla Campbell and Thalia Karallas.