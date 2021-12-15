Unity Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for La Porte County— Jolie Klimczak

and Macy Mrozinski. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.

Jolie Klimczak, a South Central High School Senior, has demonstrated leadership in her school and community through participation in a variety of extracurricular and volunteer activities including Future Farmers of America (FFA), National Honor Society, and 4H. Her lifelong goal of studying veterinary medicine led her to a volunteer opportunity at a local veterinary center, where she was later hired and promoted. Klimczak has excelled academically, including in advanced placement, dual credit and honors courses, and is ranked at the top of her class.

Macy Mrozinski, a La Porte High School Senior, has balanced her academics with leadership roles in a number of extra-curricular and athletic activities including Varsity Volleyball and Tennis, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Film Club. Mrozinski is enthusiastic about her community and passion ate about finding unique and effective ways to contribute and support the people around her.

She is ranked at the top of her class and has excelled in her coursework, which includes advanced placement, dual credit and honors courses.

Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full -time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).

“Unity’s review committee noted the impressive academic and personal accomplishments of all of this year’s finalists. Jolie and Macy stood out for their academic achievements, service to others and innovative leadership roles,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.