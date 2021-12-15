Unity Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for La Porte County— Jolie Klimczak
and Macy Mrozinski. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community involvement, academic achievement, character and leadership.
Jolie Klimczak, a South Central High School Senior, has demonstrated leadership in her school and community through participation in a variety of extracurricular and volunteer activities including Future Farmers of America (FFA), National Honor Society, and 4H. Her lifelong goal of studying veterinary medicine led her to a volunteer opportunity at a local veterinary center, where she was later hired and promoted. Klimczak has excelled academically, including in advanced placement, dual credit and honors courses, and is ranked at the top of her class.
Macy Mrozinski, a La Porte High School Senior, has balanced her academics with leadership roles in a number of extra-curricular and athletic activities including Varsity Volleyball and Tennis, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and Film Club. Mrozinski is enthusiastic about her community and passion ate about finding unique and effective ways to contribute and support the people around her.
She is ranked at the top of her class and has excelled in her coursework, which includes advanced placement, dual credit and honors courses.
Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full -time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars may also participate in the Lilly Scholars Network (LSN), which connects scholars with resources and opportunities to be active leaders on their campuses and in their communities. Both the scholarship program and LSN are supported by grants from Lilly Endowment to Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI).
“Unity’s review committee noted the impressive academic and personal accomplishments of all of this year’s finalists. Jolie and Macy stood out for their academic achievements, service to others and innovative leadership roles,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.
Unity Foundation received over 70 applications for the 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship from students throughout the county. Applicants were scored on their academic achievement, service to others, extracurricular activities and, to a lesser extent, financial need. A committee of local volunteers reviewed the applications, not knowing the applicants’ names until after selecting finalists. The committee interviewed each of the eleven finalists and submitted their nominations to ICI, the statewide administrator of the program, for the final selection.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has provided approximately $5 million intuition and book stipends to 68 LaPorte County students since 1998. The primary purposes of the program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
The nine remaining finalists will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from Unity Foundation and are eligible to apply for additional scholarships administered by Unity Foundation beginning January 1, 2022.
In addition to graduating high school seniors and continuing college students, many scholarship opportunities exist for adults looking to obtain
a professional certificate, or associate, undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree.
More information about these scholarship opportunities is available on Unity’s website, uflc.net.
