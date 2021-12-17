Northwest Health has new visitation restrictions in place at all three Northwest Health hospitals and their outpatient centers. Northwest Health says this change is aimed to protect its patients, visitors and staff from unnecessary exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Northwest Health’s new visitor guidelines state:

•For all patients, one visitor is permitted to visit. The following are exceptions:

oPediatric patients may have both parents/guardians visit at the same time

oMaternity patients may have two visitors at a time

oExceptions may be made for end-of-life and other special situations.

•Visitors under age 18 are not permitted to visit hospital patients.

•Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The new visitor guidelines are in effect at all Northwest Health hospital facilities which include:

Northwest Health – La Porte, Northwest Health – Porter, Northwest Health – Starke, Northwest

Health – Michigan City, Northwest Health – Portage and Northwest Health – Valparaiso, and

Northwest Health – Chesterton.

Northwest Health says, “The community is asked to please continue wearing masks when in public, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.”

To find a covid-19 vaccination site visit, http://ourshot.in.gov