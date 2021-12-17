Election officials from across the Indiana attended the Indiana Election Administrators Conference in Indianapolis this week to prepare for the 2022 election cycle.

More than 450 election officials attended the conference on December 14th and 15th. The conference educated participants on changes to state and federal election law to prepare them for the upcoming elections. County clerks, voter registration officials and election board members from all 92 Indiana counties attended the meeting.

At the conference, seven officials were honored for their work and dedication serving Hoosiers through elections.

Locally, Jeannie King and Sharon Slusher of Porter County were honored with Voter Registration Employee of the Year. Jessica Bailey of Porter County and Catherine Fanello of St. Joseph County were honored with County Election Board Member of the Year.

The Indiana Election Administrators Conference is held in Indianapolis near the end of each year preceding a general or municipal election.