Monday the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone, based at Indiana Dunes National Park, received a new piece of equipment for their firefighting fleet. This new engine is one of 8 new Wildland fire engines recently delivered to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Fire staff received a new Type 3 Wildland fire engine. The off-road capable engine built on a Freightliner Trucks chassis has an 800 gallon water tank with a Waterous Class A firefighting foam system and an eDarley.com fire pump. The new engine, designated Engine, replaces a 2008 Type 3 engine. The new engine carries more water in a similar sized chassis, allowing for improved firefighting capability.

Crews will spend the next several weeks training on and outfitting the new arrival with it going into service near the beginning of February.