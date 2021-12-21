NIPSCO’s ninth annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, combining company and employee donations, provided more than $93,000 to benefit community-serving organizations throughout northern Indiana this holiday season.

NIPSCO’s fundraising program was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 safety protocols and concerns. Throughout the pandemic, NIPSCO employees have continued to raise money for a variety of local causes, including the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program this holiday season. NIPSCO’s employee donations were matched dollar for dollar by the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The NiSource Charitable Foundation was created by NiSource, NIPSCO’s parent company, to help create strong and sustainable communities where NiSource employees and customers live and work.

This matching donation made it possible for more than a total of $18,000 to be donated ($2,000 each), to the eight Toys for Tots organizations throughout the NIPSCO service area. Counties supported include:

Lake County

North Lake Co. (Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Whiting)

Porter, Starke and Jasper

LaPorte County

Miami, Cass, Howard, Fulton, Wabash, Grant and Tipton

Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Steuben and Wells

Elkhart County

St. Joseph County

“Our annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, even held virtually, makes a big difference in our communities,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO’s director of Public Affairs and Economic Development . “NIPSCO employees are always excited to come together to donate to worthy causes, and that culture of helping others is what allows us to make the season brighter for families throughout northern Indiana.” Along with the employee-giving efforts supporting Toys for Tots, NIPSCO also made donations to nonprofit organizations across northern Indiana this holiday season. The recipients included:

 Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana

Salvation Army of Lake County

North Township Trustee’s Office Coat Drive

Trinity United Church of Christ Turkey Giveaway

New Hope Too Coat Drive

United Way of Miami County

United Way of White County

Family Services Association of Howard County

