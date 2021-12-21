The LaPorte County Health Department has given a “Mask Advisory Notice” to the public.

The health department says it is currently seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The LaPorte County Health Department says the county is up to 18,740 public cases and 283 deaths. The health department says the county has logged 500 new cases of COVID-19 per week this month.

“At this time, Dr. Deausy is asking the LaPorte County community to take a proactive approach and strongly recommends that masks be worn indoors in public places. Dr. Deausy’s medical opinion follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance recommending the use of face masks while indoors near others outside of your family unit, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of high transmission, which now include LaPorte County which is in the RED Covid category.”

The health department says unvaccinated individuals account for an overwhelming percentage of recent hospitalizations and many of the deaths associated with COVID-19 infection. They say masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent additional surges in new Covid cases, which they say could result in greater numbers of COVID-19 related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths.

“The surges also greatly stress our healthcare systems and healthcare providers,” the department added.

“It is LaPorte County Health Department’s shared goal to keep people healthy, businesses open and children in schools so we can continue to recover from this health crisis. Healthcare facilities, businesses and other organizations may require masks to ensure the safety of their employees and customers based on individual circumstances.”

The the LaPorte County Health Department recommendations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals include: