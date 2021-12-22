Annette Loeffler has been named the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership (LEAP) Outstanding Partner of the Year, the La Porte City Council announced Monday night at their meeting.

Annette began her time with the City in 1991 and other than four years in the middle, she has worked with the City ever since.

The City of La Porte stated, “She is lovingly called “The Glue,” as she truly is what holds this team, administration and city together. Her institutional knowledge and can-do attitude make her an invaluable asset to both in her role and to this community, and we are so grateful for her. Thank you, Annette, for all that you do. You make #LaPorteProud.”