Refuse and recycling collection in the Town of Chesterton will not be affected by either the Christmas or the New Year’s Day holidays.

The Town of Chesterton says all routes will run on schedule this week in the run-up to Christmas, on Saturday, Dec. 25. They also say all routes will also run on schedule next week in the run up to New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1.

Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg, says it’s possible that Republic Services—in an effort to get crews home early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve—will put more trucks in the field on those two days. The Town of Chesterton says that it is best to get your trash to curbside earlier than usual, even if you’re accustomed to its collection later in the day.