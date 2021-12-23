The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Valerie Jones, described as a 59 year old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings, and driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana registration RHC564.

She was last seen on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am. Police say she is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Valerie Jones, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.