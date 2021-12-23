The American Red Cross says blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline. The Red Cross says if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion.

In thanks, the Red Cross says all who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.