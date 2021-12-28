ITR Concession Company (ITRCC) is launching a network of smart parking signage for freight and truck drivers who depend on the Indiana Toll Road.

The company says through a mix of sensors and cameras, the dynamic signage will provide commercial drivers an approximate count of the available parking spaces along the roadway, creating a safer and more efficient travel experience.

The boards detail the number of available parking spaces in the three nearest facilities, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments of trip plans.

The signage was deployed by eX² Technology serving as the prime contractor, who previously helped develop a high-speed fiber corridor along the Toll Road. Their system utilizes a mix of cameras and sensors to accurately track the number of available parking spaces while distributing that data across signage 157 miles. Parking space availability is also transmitted through Truck Specialized Parking Services’ (TSPS) Osprey® platform, which populates up-to-date parking availability through web, iOS, and Android applications.