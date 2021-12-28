One person was found dead Christmas Eve in Michigan City after police heard Friday, police say.

At approximately 3:39 p.m., officers began to hear gunfire. While on their way to the area where they believed the gunfire to be coming from. The LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center advised the officers that they were receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area of West 11th Street and Wabash Street. Michigan City Police Officers, Indiana State Police Officers, Michigan City Firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene where they located a subject lying on the sidewalk on the west side of Wabash Street just north of West 11th Street.

The subject, who suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was determined to be deceased upon their arrival. The victim’s family was located and identified the male as 20-year-old London Lamonte Long, from Michigan City.

​Detectives from the Michigan City Police Department were called in to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect in custody at this time. Detectives say this incident appears to be isolated to those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact lead detective Det. Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221 ext. 1088 or email him at mgaletti@emichigancity.com. Information can also be provided to the Crime Tip Hotline which is 219-873-1488 or the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page.