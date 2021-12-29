The Indiana DNR is warning the public of a campsite booking scam.

The DNR says campers that used a third party on social media to reserve a campsite site for the upcoming year at Spring Mill or McCormick’s Creek state parks, Trine State Recreation Area, or Morgan-Monroe or Greene-Sullivan state forests may be a victim of a potential campsite reservation scam.

Indiana DNR Law Enforcement is investigating a potential scam where a third party fraudulently advertised and rented campsites to Hoosiers, who upon arrival, found their paid site unavailable.

The DNR says if you believe you have been or are currently a victim of this scam, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Indiana DNR campsite reservations can only be made at camp.IN.gov or by calling 866-622-6746.