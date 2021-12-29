Northwest Health is offering seminars in January for “those who have tried to lose weight but with little success.” The seminars will discuss weight loss surgery as well as non-surgical approaches to weight loss. There is no cost to attend.

Michigan City’s seminar will be Jan. 6 at 5:00 p.m. or Jan. 20, 5:00 p.m. in the main lobby at Northwest Health – Michigan City, 3777 Frontage Road.

La Porte’s seminar will be Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. in the first floor conference room at 901 Lincolnway.

Valparaiso’s seminar will be Jan. 10 at 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room at Northwest Health – Porter, 85 East U.S. Highway 6.

Pre-registration is required for these complimentary seminars. Register by calling 219-405-5057 or sending an email to weightloss@NWHealthIN.com.