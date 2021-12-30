With the fast-spreading Omicron variant sweeping across the country, it along with the Delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to surge.

According to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cases have gone up about 23 percent in the last 14 days. According to the CDC, on Dec. 20,288,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States among the highest-ever single day totals since the start of the pandemic. Despite this rise in COVID-19 cases, we want to reassure citizens that the City will continue to function as we attempt to protect our employees and the public.

To help combat the spread, Mayor Parry has issued an Executive Order today, which will go into effect January 4, 2022. The new order will require that all City government meetings will be held virtually as long as Governor Holcomb continues to extend his public health emergency. In addition, City Hall will be open to the public by “appointment only”. All the various departments within City Hall will continue functioning scheduling appointments. The public may contact a specific department via phone.

The following are specific numbers to contact for appointments or questions:

General Questions (219) 873-1400

City Clerk’s Office (219) 873-1410

Park Department and Rentals (219) 873-1506

Permits and Inspections (219) 873-1419

Planning (219) 873-1415

Legal and Personnel (219) 873-1408

Controller (219) 873-1404