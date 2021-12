The Porter County Health Department is offering PCR testing (no vaccinations) at the Porter County Expo Center on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended. Walk-ins may experience long wait times.

A link to register can be found on the Porter County Government Facebook page.