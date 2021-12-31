The Town of Chesterton is sharing information that Tuesday is the start of the Street Department’s annual Christmas tree recycling program, according to Chesterton Street Commissioner John Schnadenberg.

Weather permitting, crews will start collecting natural Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Town of Chesterton says to leave your Christmas trees at curbside on the regular scheduled day of your refuse and recycling pickup. If a crew doesn’t collect it, call the Street Department at 926-2222.

They are also reminding that all lights, ornaments, and decorations must be stripped off the tree first.