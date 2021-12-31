Hobart Police responded to gunfire reported at Southlake Mall Thursday morning.

At around 11:20 a.m. the Hobart Police Department received several reports of gunshots fired near the food court, upper level, of the mall. Officers were on scene within minutes, made entry, and began searching for what was reported to be an active shooter. The Southlake Mall was immediately put on lock down as several other surrounding agencies responded to assist. It was determined there was no active shooter in the building; however, shots had been fired. Officers then began systematically clearing the mall, escorting customers and employees out in a safe, orderly, fashion.

As of Thursday police say there is no evidence anyone was struck by any of the gunfire. Officers determined approximately 5 shots were fired, causing damage to some glass and other building fixtures within the mall. The incident is currently under investigation by the Hobart Police Department Investigations Division.

Police say anyone with any information, including witness statements, audio, or video recordings of the incident, are encouraged to contact Det. Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125 ext. 1145 and/or white@cityofhobart.org.