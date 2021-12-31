The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 is investigating an officer involved shooting involving officers from the Bradley Police Department (BPD).

Bradley is located in Kankakee County, Illinois, which borders Lake and Newton counties in Indiana.

On Dec. 30, at approximately 12:20 a.m., ISP DCI Zone 3 was requested to investigate the shooting of two Police Officers from the Bradley Police Department. Preliminary reports indicate that BPD officers responded to a hotel in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 for a noise complaint. While investigating the incident, BPD officers initiated a conversation with subjects inside of the hotel. During the interaction, Sergeant Marlene R. Rittmanic, a 49-year-old female, and Officer Tyler J. Bailey, a 27-year-old male, were fired upon. Sergeant Rittmanic and Officer Bailey sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Sergeant Rittmanic later succumbed to her injuries. Police said as of Thursday that Officer Bailey remains in critical condition at the hospital.

ISP Zone 3 Agents obtained Kankakee County arrest warrants for Darius D. Sullivan, a 25-year old male of Bourbonnais, IL, and Xandria A. Harris, a 26-year old female of Bradley, IL in relation to this incident.

The Kankakee County Sheriff says there is now a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of Darius D Sullivan. Sullivan is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say do not attempt to approach Sullivan. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers (815) 93-CRIME (815-932-7463), the Illinois State Police Hotline at (815) 698-2672 or 911. Police say you can remain anonymous.