CLH, CPAs & Consultants, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Michigan City and Valparaiso, recently announced Senior Manager Kylee J. Fraze Norman, CPA, is taking on a new role as Tax Department Lead.

In her new role, Kylee Fraze Norman will oversee tax software for the firm, including the implementation and oversight of tax department protocol. She will also be responsible for coordinating staff development and training in areas of taxation, developing internal processes, and upholding quality control standards.

Conducting tax research will also be an important part of her role, as Fraze Norman will be monitoring and communicating new tax legislation and regulations and how they apply to tax filings.

“Kylee’s approachable, outgoing personality enables her to form strong relationships with our clients and members of the community, the outcomes of which are always positive. We’re proud to have her leading our tax department and excited for this next chapter of business growth,” commented Robert Lange, III, CPA and Managing Partner of CLH.

“We have many clients with nuanced tax filing needs. Kylee has a keen eye for issues of taxation and an excellent rapport with clients, which makes her a great fit for this role. We expect her leadership to bring forth new opportunities to our team,” said Tony Gillisse, CPA and Partner of CLH.

“I’m excited to take on this new role,” Fraze Norman said. “I’m looking forward to learning from others who have gone before me as I assume this new leadership opportunity.”

Fraze Norman joined CLH, CPAs and Consultants initially as a Senior Staff Accountant in 2015 and advanced into the position of Senior Manager. Fraze Norman graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Purdue University in 2006; she earned her CPA credential in 2009.