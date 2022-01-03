Deputy McCoy returns to the Patrol Division while Deputy Deck assumes the role of School Resource Officer (SRO) for the La Porte Community School Corporation, specifically as the primary SRO for La Porte High School (LPHS).

Deputy McCoy is a 26-year veteran of the LCSO. Since August of 2013, he served as the SRO at LPHS. Deputy Deck is a 3-year veteran of the LCSO. Until now, he was assigned to the Patrol Division and also served as a part-time SRO for school corporations throughout La Porte County.

Sheriff Boyd stated, “I publicly thank Deputy McCoy for his many years of service as the SRO at La Porte High School. He was dependable and trusted by hundreds of students and educators and assisted them with a variety of matters. He returns to the Patrol Division with a tremendous amount of experience.”

“We are equally as eager for Deputy Deck to get started at La Porte High School as he is today. He has already started building relationships throughout the corporation that will assist him. We wish Deputy Deck the best of luck and success as he begins this new assignment in his career,” added Sheriff Boyd.