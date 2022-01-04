Unity Foundation of La Porte County is now accepting applications for the 2022 cycle of scholarships and awards. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 25, 2022. Scholarship awards average over $2,000 each. In addition to graduating high school seniors and continuing college students, many of the scholarships are also open for adults looking to get a professional certificate, or associate, undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree. For the 2021-2022 school year, Unity awarded more than $330,000 in scholarships to approximately 150 students.

“While Unity loves investing in our students, we can only do so because of forward-thinking donors. It is these unsung heroes who established these scholarships to provide support to generations of local students to help them achieve their educational goals,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity Foundation President.

The Unity Foundation General Scholarship Application simplifies the application process by allowing students to apply for many different scholarships through one application form. The application form, eligibility requirements and additional information are available on Unity’s website, uflc.net/scholarships. Applicants are encouraged to begin the process early.

“Unity Foundation feels a responsibility to help students and prospective students of all ages and abilities who seek to further their education. Beyond the scholarships we administer, our website is also a resource hub for funding available to help La Porte County students. It is updated throughout the year as we learn of these opportunities,” said Shannon Walker, Unity Foundation Vice President.

In addition to the scholarships students may apply for, members of the community are invited to nominate deserving community members for two specialty awards administered by Unity Foundation:

Diane Kay Bamberth Memorial Award:

Diane Kay Bamberth was an inspiration to everyone around her. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend who was dedicated to community service and local events. This nomination award will be granted to a La Porte High School graduating senior pursuing a four year undergraduate degree who

exemplifies humility, tenacity, and strength of character during adversity.

Jan Nona Environmental Stewardship Award:

The award’s purpose is to honor students or “teachers inspiring students” in the Michigan City area, who, like Jan Nona, move beyond being an ordinary citizen and become involved in environmental issues in the community. The recipient must be a resident of La Porte or Porter counties.