The Valparaiso Police said on Monday evening that they received information earlier in the day at 3:00 p.m. regarding a potential school threat directed at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

The threat was communicated through a known social media platform by an unidentified source, which indicated the threat would take place “tomorrow.”

Police said images of the message had also been shared across additional social media platforms among students within the school district.

Valparaiso Police said Monday evening that the department and Valparaiso Community Schools continue to investigate the incident and take such communication seriously. Police said they will continue to work together to ensure a safe environment for students to learn.

Police thanked those who reported the communication and images.

They also stated that there would be increased patrols throughout all schools within the City of Valparaiso on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.