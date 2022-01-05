The Chesterton Police Department says it would like to speak to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Rachel Denise Serrano from Chesterton, the Town of Chesterton is reporting.

The family says Serrano was last seen by family on Friday, Dec. 17, last heard from on Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 25.

According to CPD, “on Dec. 17, Serrano left her family’s home in her silver 2012 Kia Sedona, after leaving a note indicating that she was running an errand. Serrano did not return, however, and was not heard from again until Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, when she called relatives in Highland, CPD said.”

“Then, on Christmas, Serrano spoke to her mother via a three-way phone call proctored by another person unfamiliar to the family, the CPD said. That was the last time her family has heard from her.”

The family contacted the CPD on Sunday, Jan. 2, to report Serrano missing.

The Town of Chesterton is reporting that the family did indicate to the CPD that, while attempting to reach Serrano via her cell phone, an unknown person answered and said that he had found the phone on the ground in front of an unknown hotel in Chicago.

“The family wants to know she is safe,” Police Chief Tim Richardson said. “Initial investigators exhausted all immediate leads in the hours after CPD was made aware that was missing. Detectives will now dig deeper into the case.”

Anyone with information about Serrano’s whereabouts is urged to contact the CPD at 219-926-1136.