Indiana Conservation Officer Alex Toth has been selected the 2021 District 10 Officer of the Year.

Toth is assigned to LaPorte County and has been a conservation officer since 2017.

In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he also serves as a public safety diver and is a passenger-for-hire inspector.

District 10 includes Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Lake, Pulaski, Jasper and Starke counties in northeast Indiana.

The district award puts Toth in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the top overall conservation officer in the state of Indiana and selected from the 10 district award winners.

The Pitzer award is named after Indiana Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.