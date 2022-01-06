The City of Valparaiso has announced that warming centers are available when temps and wind chills dip below freezing. Warming centers encourage masks and social distancing. Locations and times include:

• Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185

1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Monday – Friday 5:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524

103 Jefferson Street, open Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800

2001 Calumet Avenue, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies. The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, contact Se Joe Hall at (219) 462-2135.