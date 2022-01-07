One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 early Thursday in Michigan City.

A trooper was dispatched at 5:30 a,.m. to a single vehicle rollover crash on the eastbound lanes of I-94 at the 36.8 mile-marker. The vehicle, a 2005 Dodge Ram, had rolled to a rest in the far-right lane. The driver, exited his vehicle and was standing away from it when his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet cargo van. After hitting the truck, the van spun directly into the path of a semi tractor-trailer. That semi then struck the passenger side of the van. The driver of a fourth vehicle, a GMC truck, saw the collisions taking place, attempted to avoid the collision, and spun out. After losing control, his vehicle struck the center median wall, and then hit the trailer of the semi.

A passenger in the van was declared deceased at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner. A second passenger in the van was critically injured and was later flown to Chicago for treatment. A third passenger in the van was initially pinned in the van and later transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for treatment. The driver of both the GMC and semi were not injured. The driver of the original crash, was also not injured, according to police.

The roadway was closed for four and a half hours for crash investigation and cleanup.