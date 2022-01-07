La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson is keeping her conducting schedule filled with guest appearances this season.

In addition to her duties as the LCSO’s Music Director and the Director of Orchestra Studies at the University of Kansas, she has guest conducted the Amarillo Opera, Des Moines Metro Opera, Austin (TX) Symphony, Lyric Opera of Kansas City and the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra as well as her long standing association with Interlochen.

The La Porte County Watson is also in demand as the guest conductor of several All-State Orchestras. This season alone, she has been asked to lead orchestras including the Pacific Lutheran University Honors Orchestra in Tacoma, WA, the Colorado All-State Orchestra, the Washington All-State Chamber Orchestra, the Nevada All-State and for Interlochen Philharmonic

Watson’s next engagement with the LCSO will be Sunday, March 13, 3:00 p.m. at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City . Tickets and more information are available at www.lcso.net .