The Valparaiso Police have added three additional officers with the swearing-in of Sean Liesenfelt, Craig Lundy, and Jacob Schleyer Friday.

Mayor Matt Murphy performed the ceremony within the council chambers of City Hall. Chief Balon, with numerous officers and civilian staff, joined the families and friends of the new officers, who were in attendance to witness the event.

During the ceremony, Chief Balon welcomed the new hires to the Valparaiso Police Department family and congratulated them on their appointments.