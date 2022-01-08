The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) has announced the opening of its grant portal for 2022 Cycle 1 grants.

To advance its mission and vision, HFL invites grant proposals for health and wellness projects and programs, through Feb. 25.

The HFL says their mission is to empower La Porte County residents to live healthy and well to achieve the vision of La Porte County becoming one of the 10 healthiest communities in Indiana by 2030.

For more information, contact HFL at 219.326.2471 or contact@hflaporte.org, or visit HFL’s website at hflaporte.org.