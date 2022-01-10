Firefighters were called just before noon on Sunday, January 9, 2022 after a fire broke out inside a residential barn-style home after a weed torch was used to melt snow on the roof. Fire Officials arrived on scene and began their initial investigation and found smoke and flames on Charlie side of the structure. Liberty Township Fire Chief Brian Duncan requested for an initial Tanker Plan to be activated after Washington Township Fire Chief Rob Huffstodt reported a working structure fire.

Multiple fire crews made an offensive fire attack heading inside on the second and third floors of the structure where they were met with heavy smoke and flames. Crews began locating the source of the fire in void spaces through parts of the home.

There were no injuries reported at this time.